Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Sells $92,008.00 in Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $92,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark A. Ledoux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $87,150.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 109,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,136. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $121.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $1,283,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

