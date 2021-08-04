NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269.29 ($3.52).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON:NWG traded up GBX 2.24 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 209.64 ($2.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,187,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,383. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.78.

In related news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have acquired 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 over the last 90 days.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.