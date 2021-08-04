NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NWG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 1,033,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,368. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

