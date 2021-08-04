NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,368. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

