Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NAUT stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,457,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. Nautilus Biotechnology makes up 3.9% of Amazon com Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amazon com Inc owned about 8.72% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

