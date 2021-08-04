Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
NAUT stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $25.89.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.
