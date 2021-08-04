Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.15 million and approximately $313,175.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004879 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00036851 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034343 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,315,588 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

