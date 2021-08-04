Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 64,941 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.34.

NVGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.46 million, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

