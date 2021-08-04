NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39,124.48

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £391.24 ($511.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,480 ($19.34). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.34), with a volume of 94,023 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of £391.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

