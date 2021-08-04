nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 11,378 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at $47,075,595.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,038. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in nCino by 213.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in nCino by 260.0% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $4,439,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $5,468,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 224.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

