NCR (NYSE:NCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NCR stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 12.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

