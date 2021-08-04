NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. NCR has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, analysts predict that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in NCR by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in NCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

