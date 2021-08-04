NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Down to $44.16

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.16, but opened at $40.86. NCR shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 24,208 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

