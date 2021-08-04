Needham & Company LLC Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $210.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.22. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

