Needham & Company LLC Raises New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $84.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEWR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,192 shares of company stock worth $2,524,566. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.