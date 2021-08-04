NeoGames (NGMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. NeoGames has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Truist boosted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

