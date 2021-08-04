NeoGames (NGMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. NeoGames has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Truist boosted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
