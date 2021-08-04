NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.94. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 13,104 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,797. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $517.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

