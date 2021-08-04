NeoWorld Cash (NASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $186.00

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $215,754.60 and approximately $186.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00840200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00094245 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

