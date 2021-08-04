Nervos Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.95 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $289.54 million and $7.95 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.12 or 0.06852187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.49 or 0.01378137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00130004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00615437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00352620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,131,358,923 coins and its circulating supply is 27,312,451,302 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars.

