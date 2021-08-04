Netbox Coin Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $180,895.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00242448 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,516,014 coins and its circulating supply is 77,954,480 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.