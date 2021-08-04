Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $87,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.93. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

