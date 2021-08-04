NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann Sells 3,069 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $104,438.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NTGR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.
