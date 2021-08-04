NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.03.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

