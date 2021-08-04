NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/30/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/23/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/22/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/17/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/15/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/8/2021 – NeuBase Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company's proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. "
NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.03.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.
