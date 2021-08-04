Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on NBIX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.
NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.19. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.
In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
