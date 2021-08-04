Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NBIX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.19. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

