Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 617,388 shares.The stock last traded at $98.49 and had previously closed at $97.70.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.