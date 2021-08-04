Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Neuronetics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.64. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STIM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

