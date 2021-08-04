Neurotoken (NTK) One Day Volume Tops $9.00

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Neurotoken has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Neurotoken has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neurotoken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00836724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00094697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043145 BTC.

Neurotoken Profile

Neurotoken is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Buying and Selling Neurotoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neurotoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neurotoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neurotoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neurotoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neurotoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.