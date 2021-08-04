Neutron (NTRN) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Neutron has a market cap of $176,508.09 and $15.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutron has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

