Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Nevro worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

NYSE NVRO opened at $151.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

