New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,471 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,786,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 340,569 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

