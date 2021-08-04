New Gold (NGD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect New Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17.

Several analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.