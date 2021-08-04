New Gold (NGD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -27.87. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59.

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

