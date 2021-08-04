New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 136,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

