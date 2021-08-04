New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 4,200 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

