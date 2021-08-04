New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.48. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.93.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

