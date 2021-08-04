New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.