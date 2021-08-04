New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 15,100 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.