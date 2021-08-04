New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 3,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,783.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and sold 157,457 shares valued at $6,990,610. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

