New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 500 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cintas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 49,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $390.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $297.05 and a 12-month high of $396.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

