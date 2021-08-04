New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 900 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

