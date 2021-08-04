New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $631.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $434.57 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

