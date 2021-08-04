New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $221,166. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

