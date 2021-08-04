New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $136.22 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,847 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $136,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 99,901 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 66,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

