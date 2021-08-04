New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.10 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Cable One by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,146.63.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,937.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,864.61.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.