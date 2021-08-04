New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.11 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,279,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 769.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 36,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $201.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $202.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

