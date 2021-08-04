New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.13 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

