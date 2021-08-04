New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.22 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $311.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $312.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

