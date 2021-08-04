New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.31 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.