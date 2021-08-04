New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

