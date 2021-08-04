New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $13,731,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

LAD opened at $365.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

