New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

